BJP’s Suvendu calls for unity among Hindus to dislodge TMC from power in Bengal

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called for unity among all Hindus to dislodge the TMC from power. He, however, added that the BJP is not against the Muslims who are ''nationalists''. Addressing a rally at Bagnan in Howrah district, the Leader of the Opposition also said that the BJP will extend support for the citizenship of all Bengali Hindus crossing over from Bangladesh, but will ensure that the name of every Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim is deleted from the electoral rolls. ''To save West Bengal from being turned into West Banngladesh and save the demography of the state, we need to vote out the appeasement-friendly and corrupt Mamata Banerjee government from power and usher in the pro-development BJP government,'' Adhikari said. After the BJP comes to power in the state, it will be ruled by a double-engine government, he said at the 'Sankalp Rally'. Adhikari said that it will be possible if all Hindus come together and vote in favour of good governance, and do not miss one single vote to ensure the defeat of the TMC, which capitalises on the ''vote bank of jihadi infiltrators''. ''If 70 per cent votes are cast by the Hindus unitedly, the TMC will be thrown out'', and the BJP will win the assembly polls, he said. Adhikari, however, hastened to add that the BJP is not anti-Muslim. ''We don't get votes from Muslims due to false propaganda against the BJP, which never discriminates against any community. Social welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, which are available to people across communities, bear testimony to it,'' he said. He appealed to the ''nationalist Muslims'' not to cast their votes for the TMC anymore. ''Say No Vote to Mamata. Defeat her for the sake of the state's welfare. We have nothing against you. We are for your economic uplift,'' he told the minority community members. Adhikari said in mid-February, the final electoral roll will see the names of every Rohingya and Bangladeshi omitted from the list. He also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly taking away files from ED officials when they raided the office of Pratik Jain, the director of I-PAC that provides political consultancy to the TMC, earlier this month. ''The rest of the country saw a chief minister, accompanied by top state and police officials, taking away files from the officials of a central agency who were probing an investigation into a coal scam,'' the BJP leader said. Responding to Adhikari's comments, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the leader of the opposition was playing the ''dangerous game of polarisation along faiths'' to come to power. ''He is pitting one community against another. Bengal is known for amity among different sections of people living here for centuries and celebrating festivals together. He wants to splinter Bengal, which won't be accepted by the people of the state,'' Ghosh said. Assembly elections in the state are due in a few months.

