Massive Ghee adulteration scam with harmful chemicals during YSRCP rule, an ''insult to Hindus’: TTD

In a scathing attack on the YSRCP, TTD Chairman B R Naidu on Friday alleged that a 'massive ghee adulteration scam' involving harmful chemicals had taken place during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the preparation of laddu prasadam in the famous Tirumala temple. He also termed this alleged adulteration as an ''insult to Hindus''. Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, the TTD chairman said the CBI-led SIT chargesheet, which was filed in the Nellore ACB Court recently, nails the alleged sacrilege, loot and betrayal of crores of devotees. ''Massive ghee adulteration scam with harmful chemicals in Srivari laddu during YSRCP rule…an insult to Hindus. SIT chargesheet nails sacrilege, loot of TTD and betrayal of crores of devotees,'' said BR Naidu. Calling the alleged ''ghee adulteration a huge commission-based scam'', he accused the previous government of awarding tenders to companies with no cattle and milk production facilities to supply ghee. Recently, the SIT has filed the final charge sheet in Nellore ACB Court, naming 36 people as accused, including nine TTD officials, five dairy experts and others in the ghee adulteration case.

