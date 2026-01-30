Left Menu

Massive Ghee adulteration scam with harmful chemicals during YSRCP rule, an ''insult to Hindus’: TTD

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, the TTD chairman said the CBI-led SIT chargesheet, which was filed in the Nellore ACB Court recently, nails the alleged sacrilege, loot and betrayal of crores of devotees.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:22 IST
Massive Ghee adulteration scam with harmful chemicals during YSRCP rule, an ''insult to Hindus’: TTD
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the YSRCP, TTD Chairman B R Naidu on Friday alleged that a 'massive ghee adulteration scam' involving harmful chemicals had taken place during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the preparation of laddu prasadam in the famous Tirumala temple. He also termed this alleged adulteration as an ''insult to Hindus''. Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, the TTD chairman said the CBI-led SIT chargesheet, which was filed in the Nellore ACB Court recently, nails the alleged sacrilege, loot and betrayal of crores of devotees. ''Massive ghee adulteration scam with harmful chemicals in Srivari laddu during YSRCP rule…an insult to Hindus. SIT chargesheet nails sacrilege, loot of TTD and betrayal of crores of devotees,'' said BR Naidu. Calling the alleged ''ghee adulteration a huge commission-based scam'', he accused the previous government of awarding tenders to companies with no cattle and milk production facilities to supply ghee. Recently, the SIT has filed the final charge sheet in Nellore ACB Court, naming 36 people as accused, including nine TTD officials, five dairy experts and others in the ghee adulteration case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026