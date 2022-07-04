Left Menu

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said.The suspect, who is custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Sren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.We know that there are several dead and several injured, Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror cant be ruled out.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-07-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 00:31 IST
Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said.

The suspect, who is custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. “We do not have information that others are involved. this is what we know now.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022