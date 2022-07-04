Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said.

The suspect, who is custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. “We do not have information that others are involved. this is what we know now.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)