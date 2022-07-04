Left Menu

3 Maoists arrested in West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:46 IST
3 Maoists arrested in West Singhbhum
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday said acting on a tip-off that some Maoists would enter the Saranda forest from neighboring Gumla district, a joint team of CRPF and district armed police started searching of vehicles.

The security forces detained three persons traveling in a motorcycle as Naxal posters and literature were seized from their possession.

The three persons confessed that they are members of the ultra outfit and work for Maoist leaders Misir Besra and Saurabh da.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022