3 Maoists arrested in West Singhbhum
Three Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday said acting on a tip-off that some Maoists would enter the Saranda forest from neighboring Gumla district, a joint team of CRPF and district armed police started searching of vehicles.
The security forces detained three persons traveling in a motorcycle as Naxal posters and literature were seized from their possession.
The three persons confessed that they are members of the ultra outfit and work for Maoist leaders Misir Besra and Saurabh da.
