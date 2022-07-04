Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 31.31 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 13:05 IST
Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized gold worth over Rs 31 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

The gold worth Rs 31,31,440, weighing 602.2 grams was confiscated from the passenger, a Customs release said here on Monday.

The passenger, hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, was carrying the gold in a paste form concealed inside a packet of milk powder.

The officials have filed a case and further investigations are on, the release added.

