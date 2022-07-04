Revenue officer commits suicide

A revenue officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Jais area here on Monday morning, police said.

Ram Sagar (56), posted as a revenue officer in Amethi tehsil, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay K Singh said.

He has committed suicide but the exact reason for the same could not be ascertained, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a detailed probe in the matter is on, he added.

