Man suspected of organising killing of Dutch crime reporter arrested

De Vries was arrested on Monday, the Dutch public prosecutor's office said. "A suspect was arrested, a 27-year-old Polish man, for coordinating the men who carried out the killing," prosecutor spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk told Reuters. Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A Polish man suspected of organizing the killing of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries was arrested on Monday, the Dutch public prosecutor's office said.

"A suspect was arrested, a 27-year-old Polish man, for coordinating the men who carried out the killing," prosecutor spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk told Reuters. De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street. The killing prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing.

