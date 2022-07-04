Left Menu

Singapore urged to halt hanging of Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

The execution of another Malaysian in late April sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapores embassy urging that Kalwants execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months.

Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, is scheduled to be hanged Thursday, activists said. The execution of another Malaysian in late April sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant's execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said Kalwant, who was 23 when he was arrested in 2013, had been threatened with violence and forced to make drug deliveries to Singapore to repay a football gambling debt, and that factor was not adequately considered during his trial.

It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organized syndicates.

''The government of Singapore's persistence in maintaining and utilizing the death penalty has only led to global condemnation and tarnishes Singapore's image as a developed nation governed by the rule of law,'' it added.

The hanging in April of Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be intellectually disabled with an IQ of 69. Another Malaysian drug trafficker who was to be hanged in April was given a reprieve pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

A Singapore activist, Kokila Annamalai, said convicted Singaporean drug trafficker Norasharee Gous is to be hanged on Thursday, the same day as Kalwant. She said they are the seventh and eighth executions scheduled this year. So far, two people including Nagaenthran have been hanged while four other executions were delayed by last-minute legal challenges, she said.

