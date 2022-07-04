Putin congratulates Russian troops on 'liberating' Ukraine's Luhansk region

President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Russian troops on "liberating" the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a significant milestone for Moscow in its military campaign in Ukraine.

In a televised meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said the troops involved in the operation to capture the Luhansk region should rest but that other military unit should continue fighting.

