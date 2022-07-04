Amarnath shrine board to take 'feedback' from pilgrims on facilities

Pilgrims visiting the Amarnath can now give their feedback to the shrine authorities for improving facilities.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Monday launched pilgrim feedback services (PFS), officials said.

People can rate their experience on overall yatra facilities, accommodation, sanitation, and food quality in the camps, besides giving suggestions and comments.

The system is taking the feedback directly through SMS from all the people who have undertaken the yatra, an official told PTI.

Over 55000 pilgrims had offered prayers on the fifth day of the pilgrimage at the shrine, located at a height of 3880-meter and housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

The official said that feedback is being used for the continuous upgrading of facilities.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has also employed young research assistants for two months to get feedback from pilgrims in Jammu city.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30.

A total of 39,269 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on Raksha Bandhan.

