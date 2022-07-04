Left Menu

Two held in Haryana's Nuh, illegal weapons seized

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:28 IST
Two held in Haryana's Nuh, illegal weapons seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police on Monday arrested two people from the Nuh district and seized illegal weapons from them.

Four pistols, three country-made guns and seven magazines were seized from the two, identified as Gurvinder and Manjeet, both residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said here.

''A Haryana Police team received secret information that two youths, who smuggled illegal weapons, would come to Firozpur Jhirka (Nuh) from Rajasthan on a motorcycle to smuggle weapons to an unidentified person.

''Subsequently, a police team set up a 'naka' (check point) and apprehended them,'' he said, adding that on checking of their bag the illegal weapons were recovered from them.

After the registration of a case against them, police are investigating to find out the source from where the accused had bought these weapons and the destination they were heading to smuggle the same, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022