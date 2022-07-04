Two held in Haryana's Nuh, illegal weapons seized

The Haryana Police on Monday arrested two people from the Nuh district and seized illegal weapons from them.

Four pistols, three country-made guns and seven magazines were seized from the two, identified as Gurvinder and Manjeet, both residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said here.

''A Haryana Police team received secret information that two youths, who smuggled illegal weapons, would come to Firozpur Jhirka (Nuh) from Rajasthan on a motorcycle to smuggle weapons to an unidentified person.

''Subsequently, a police team set up a 'naka' (check point) and apprehended them,'' he said, adding that on checking of their bag the illegal weapons were recovered from them.

After the registration of a case against them, police are investigating to find out the source from where the accused had bought these weapons and the destination they were heading to smuggle the same, he said.

