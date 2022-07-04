Doon DM orders to stop begging

To clamp down begging in Uttarkhand's winter capital Dehradun, the district magistrate on Monday asked officials to take all steps necessary to put an end to the activity in the district. DM R Rajesh Kumar who held a meeting with officials in this regard said stern legal action will be taken against anyone found begging in the district. Terming the act as a ''social stigma'', he said the practice must be brought to an end. ''Begging is like a curse in a civilised society. Begging in streets and public places is not just a crime but it also brings shame to humanity,'' he said.

The District Magistrate has also constituted a task force at the district level to identify beggars.

