Left Menu

Doon DM orders to stop begging

To clamp down begging in Uttarkhands winter capital Dehradun, the district magistrate on Monday asked officials to take all steps necessary to put an end to the activity in the district. DM R Rajesh Kumar who held a meeting with officials in this regard said stern legal action will be taken against anyone found begging in the district.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:48 IST
Doon DM orders to stop begging
  • Country:
  • India

To clamp down begging in Uttarkhand's winter capital Dehradun, the district magistrate on Monday asked officials to take all steps necessary to put an end to the activity in the district. DM R Rajesh Kumar who held a meeting with officials in this regard said stern legal action will be taken against anyone found begging in the district. Terming the act as a ''social stigma'', he said the practice must be brought to an end. ''Begging is like a curse in a civilised society. Begging in streets and public places is not just a crime but it also brings shame to humanity,'' he said.

The District Magistrate has also constituted a task force at the district level to identify beggars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022