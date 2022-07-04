Left Menu

Nagpur farmhouse party raided, liquor seized, several booked

The raid was ordered by Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane. We found people dancing to loud music despite it being past 1130pm and excise norms were being violated as well, he said.Liquor and other items worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:51 IST
Nagpur farmhouse party raided, liquor seized, several booked
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of young men and women were found dancing and consuming alcohol at a farmhouse party raided by the police in Hingna area of Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

The raid took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and Hingna police station senior inspector Baliram Pardeshi was transferred later by city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

''A tip off was received about a party at a farmhouse in Khasramari in Dongargaon. The raid was ordered by Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane. We found people dancing to loud music despite it being past 11:30pm and excise norms were being violated as well,'' he said.

''Liquor and other items worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized. We have registered a case and booked several people,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022