Ragpicker held for bludgeoning to death two persons in Mumbai, Goa

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:53 IST
A 23 year-old ragpicker was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing two men by smashing their heads with stones in separate incidents in Mumbai and Goa, a police official said.

Suraj Ramsevak Yadav killed a man identified as Gajanan Ramchandra Pawar (55) in the early hours of June 21 near Girgaon Chowpatty after a sudden quarrel, the DB Marg police station official said.

''We found a CCTV footage of Yadav in Bandra. He was held when he arrived at a spot where an NGO gives free food to the homeless. He confessed to killing Pawar and also accepted he had killed one person in Goa by bludgeoning him with a stone,'' the official said.

