PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:01 IST
Fake NRL website created to dupe job-seekers, refiner files plaint
Northeast India's largest PSU refiner Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Monday said a fake website has been created in its name through which money is being collected from candidates in the name of providing ''jobs'' in the company.

The firm has already lodged an FIR with the local police station and filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, NRL General Manager (Corporate Communication) Madhuchanda Adhikari said in a statement.

''Unscrupulous elements have created a fake website bearing url www.nrlindia.in of Numaligarh Refinery Limited by replicating NRL's authentic Corporate Website www.nrl.co.in to defraud money from unsuspecting candidates for fake vacancies advertised under Career section,'' she added.

The company requested everyone to be cautious and not pay any money on the fraudulent website against non-existent jobs, Adhikari said.

''The fake website features a link named 'Career' at the Main Menu of Home page. Clicking on the link takes one to the page where 3,235 fake vacancies are being advertised seeking details of the candidates and redirecting them to the Payment Application page for making Rs 1,000 online transfer for their application,'' she added.

