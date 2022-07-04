Left Menu

Rajasthan govt orders transfer of 36 Indian Forest Service officers

Munish Kumar Garg was appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Work Planning and Forest Settlement-Jaipur.Similarly, IFS Arindam Tomar has been appointed as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden.Namita J.

The Rajasthan government on Monday transferred 36 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS). Along with this, the government has assigned additional work to seven such officers.

The Department of Personnel issued an order in this regard on Monday night.

Munish Kumar Garg was appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Work Planning and Forest Settlement-Jaipur).

Similarly, IFS Arindam Tomar has been appointed as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden.

Namita J. Priyadarshi has been posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration-Jaipur) and Venkatesh Sharma has been posted as Secretary to the Government (Forest Department, Jaipur).

The government has also given additional charge of other posts to seven officers including Garg.

Earlier in the day, 33 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 of the Indian Police Service (IPS) were transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

