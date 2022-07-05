One month salary of class IV employees released: MCD

One month's salary of class IV employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including sanitation workers, was released on Monday, officials said.

The MCD released Rs 226.95 crore for one month salary of ''safai sainiks and Rs. 97.88 crore for other class IV employees, it said in a statement.

The civic body has also released Rs 47.15 crore for the salary of class III employees, it said.

''The MCD is fully committed to welfare of employees and will leave no stone unturned for timely payment of their salaries. It has released a total amount of Rs 371.98 crore for the salary of class III and class IV employees,'' the statement said read.

