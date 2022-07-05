Yellen raises concerns of China's 'unfair' economic practices in call with Liu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised concerns about what the U.S. calls China's "unfair, non-market" economic practices in a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Liu He as part of the Administration's ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication," the Treasury Department said in a statement, adding the dialogue was "candid and substantive."

