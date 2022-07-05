Left Menu

China says Vice Premier Liu had 'constructive' exchange with U.S. Yellen

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a "constructive" exchange over macro economies and global supply chains via a video call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said. The two sides had a "pragmatic and frank" exchange of views on topics including the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, said a statement from the ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 08:22 IST
The two sides had a "pragmatic and frank" exchange of views on topics including the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, said a statement from the ministry. China also expressed concerns over the additional tariffs the United States imposed on Chinese goods and sanctions on Chinese firms, and both sides agreed to maintain dialogue, the ministry said.

"As the global economy faces grim challenges, there is a great significance to strengthen the communication and coordination of the macro policies between China and the United States. Safeguarding the stability of global industrial chains and supply chains will serve the benefits of China, the U.S. and the whole world," according to the statement. The invitation for the call came from the U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to the ministry.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in the process of making up his mind on easing U.S. tariffs on China, in part to ease inflation which he has said is a top priority. There has been a divergence on easing the tariffs within the Biden administration, and Yellen had said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump made "no strategic sense".

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on June 27 at the G7 summit in southern Germany that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

