Delhi Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned

Delhi Assembly proceedings were briefly adjourned on Tuesday as AAP MLAs raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre over the transfer and posting case of DTC staff.

Two AAP MLAs -- Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari -- have come under the scanner of the CBI in connection with the matter.

The CBI officials on Monday said deputy chief general manager of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff.

Ahmed is understood to have told the investigators that the two MLAs had written letters to him to influence the postings, the officials claimed.

On Tuesday, Jha raised the matter in the Assembly and said that he might have written the letters in his capacity as a public representative. ''As an MLA we write letters for the work of people who come to us for help. What is the meaning of being a public representative if we cannot even write letters for matters related to people,'' he said.

Subsequently, the party MLAs entered the well of the House and raised slogans.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned the House for 10 minutes as the slogan-shouting continued in the well.

