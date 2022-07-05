Left Menu

MP: Indore man arrested for objectionable post on Instagram

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:02 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community through an objectionable post on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested Devraj Thakur, a resident of Indore after a complaint was lodged by one Sayyad Rafiq, who claimed that the former's post on Instagram had hurt religious sentiments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.

After verifying the complaint, the police booked Thakur under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the IPC and arrested him within six hours of the complaint, he said.

The police's cyber squad has been monitoring objectionable posts on social media in the districts and initiating action.

