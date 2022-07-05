Left Menu

A man lost his temper and beat up a police officer inside the police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:42 IST
UP: Man called for counselling beats up cop inside Mainpuri police station, detained
Man detained in Manipuri police station. . Image Credit: ANI
A man lost his temper and beat up a police officer inside the police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. He was called for counselling in connection with another case.

According to the police, he was mentally ill and was called regarding a domestic violence case. Speaking to ANI, Madhuvan Kumar, ASP of Mainpuri said, "He had been called on the complaint of domestic violence. He beat up a police officer inside the police station. His family has stated he is a patient with mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents."

The accused has been booked and detained following the incident, added the ASP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

