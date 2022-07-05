Left Menu

2 killed, 1 missing as car falls into gorge in U'khand's Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed while one was missing when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Badrinath in Chamoli district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday near Radang bend, Joshimath tehsildar Ravi Shah said.

The car plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge, he added. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched rescue efforts immediately after being informed of the incident.

The bodies of Arun (34), a resident of Sahastradhara in Dehradun and Kumari Mona (26) from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh have been retrieved while the search is underway for another woman identified as Kumari Premlata (30) who too was in the car, the official said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, Shah said.

