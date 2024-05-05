Defense Minister Singh Envisions Peaceful Incorporation of PoK Through Popular Will
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
No need to capture PoK by force; its people will themselves want to join India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh feels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
