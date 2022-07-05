UK PM Johnson to Zelenskiy: Ukraine can retake territory from Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Tuesday he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russian forces, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.

