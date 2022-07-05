UK PM Johnson to Zelenskiy: Ukraine can retake territory from Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Tuesday he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russian forces, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.
Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- British
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Johnson's® and Karan Patel celebrate gentle moments on this Father's Day
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children
Russian-backed separatists report control of village south of key Ukraine battle
Russian rouble near multi-year peaks as tax payments loom
Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 tick up slightly