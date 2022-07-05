DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 5

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JULY 5 ** ANKARA – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived for a four-day official visit to Turkey. (To July 8) ** NAYPYIDAW/BANGKOK/MANILA/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Myanmar, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. (To July 14) ** PARIS - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid travels to Paris for a one-day trip involving a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

** ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Ulaanbaatar for talk with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh ** BRUSSELS - Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto visit NATO headquarters in Brussels to sign their countries' accession protocols.

** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Ankara for an official visit, with talks expected to focus on issues such as NATO and EU relations - 1400 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - 50th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to July 8). KINSHASA - Pope Francis visits Congo (final day) BANGKOK - Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi to meet with Thailand Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership on economics opportunities for both countries.(final day)

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at economic summit of the Social Democrats'. - 1630 GMT ABUJA - Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of OPEC, to give main speech at Nigeria oil and gas conference – 1030 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council debate on Ukraine at the Council in Geneva – 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 ** SINGAPORE - Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene will pay an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to boost ties. (To July 9) ** SYDNEY - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Sydney. (To July 8) ** SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong will make an introductory official visit to Singapore. (To July 7) ** HANOI - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son before meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi. ** HANOI - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a two-day visit in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 7 ** BALI, Indonesia - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM). (To July 8) ** HANOI - China foreign minister Wang Yi makes an official visit to Vietnam, which is part of his Southeast Asian tour. ** GENEVA - Spain´s prime minister Pedro Sanchez meets with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

** PRAGUE - Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visits Prague, meets his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala. ** WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak at Lowy Institute in Australia - 0030 GMT

MOSCOW - Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov takes part in G20 foreign ministers meeting (To July 8). BALI, Indonesia - G20 Foreign Ministers are set to meet in Indonesia's Bali in a hybrid meeting (To July 8) KATHMANDU - 75th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 17th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, killing more than 50 and injuring 700. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 8 JAKARTA - Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi to hold a news conference after G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 17th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 11th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 10 TOKYO - Japanese House of Councilor’s Election. CONGO (Brazzaville) - Congolese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 11 ** PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 12) ** TOKYO - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Tokyo to meet her counterpart Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for a bilateral meeting. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a 'property inside 2022' seminar – 0530 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 15th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 12 ** TOKYO - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Tokyo ahead of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Bali, Indonesia (to July 13).

WASHINGTON DC - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the single currency on Jan 1, 2023. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 ISRAEL/PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Israeli and Palestinian leadership during a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. (To July 14) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - G20/OECD Corporate Governance Forum. PRAGUE - EU affairs ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 15) PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 15 RIYADH - US President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and is set to meet the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (to July 16) BALI, Indonesia - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from the G20 countries meet in Indonesia's Bali. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 18 ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris (To July 19) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (to Jul 22) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 19

** TEHRAN - Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Iran. PRAGUE - EU industry and trade ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 20) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 22nd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 11th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 24 OTTAWA - Pope Francis to visit Canada (to July 30) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 25 TUNISIA – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 108th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 201st Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 29 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 31 KINSHASA, Congo - Election for Congolese National Assembly DAKAR, Senegal - Election for Senegalese National Assembly - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 KENYA – President election. KENYA - Kenyan National Assembly election.

KENYA - Kenyan Senate election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 BANGKOK - 11th APEC Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting (to August 20). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 29 ** PRAGUE - EU informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 ** PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)