Left Menu

Mentally-challenged man detained near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:27 IST
Mentally-challenged man detained near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

A mentally-challenged person was on Tuesday detained after he was moving in a suspicious manner in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He has been identified as Shiv Kumar (30), a resident of Nepal, they said.

He was detained by the Army in Digwar sector after he was found moving in a suspicious manner, the officials said.

They said Kumar was taken to a hospital where doctors conducted his physical examination and found him mentally challenged.

The Army later handed over him to police, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022