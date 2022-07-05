Delhi Assembly forms panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services department

The Delhi Assembly formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to look into the matter of non-answering of legislators' questions by the services department and sought a report in 48 hours.

The move came after a discussion on the topic -- 'Situation arising out of the unconstitutional working of the services department which is refusing to even reply to the Assembly and its committees'' -- in the House on the second day of the monsoon session.

''I form a three-member committee to give a report in 48 hours after looking into why replies are not being given by the services department to the questions of MLAs asked in the Assembly,'' Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said.

She said the members of the committee will be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Rajesh Gupta, Atishi and Somnath Bharti.

Birla said the future course of action will be decided after the committee submits its report on Thursday. The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday.

Initiating discussion on the matter, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajesh Gupta and Raj Kumari Dhillon alleged the services department did not give replies to questions asked by MLAs in the Assembly and also not to House committees.

They claimed that not providing replies to the questions of legislators and Assembly committees by the department was ''unconstitutional''.

The Chair of the House said the Services Department has been refusing to answer MALs' questions on vacancies and appointments under the garb of a Central government order.

Birla said that on behalf of the MLAs, the Services Department was asked how many posts are lying vacant under Grade 4 in the Delhi government, how many officers were assigned the charge of SDM and how many vacancies are there in each department.

The department replied that ''it will not answer the questions of the assembly'', she said.

Birla added that whenever a legislator asks such questions, the service department writes that they cannot provide the reply as the matter of services is a reserved subject under the notification issued by the MHA on May 21, 2015.

She sought to know that when the information can be obtained even by submitting an RTI then why can't the Vidhan Sabha get it.

''This behaviour is an insult and a disrespect of the constitutional systems, MLAs and the institution of the Vidhan Sabha. Considering the seriousness of this issue, I form a three-member committee consisting of MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Somnath Bharti and Atishi, which will prepare a report on this whole matter within 48 hours,'' Birla said.

She added that the report will also examine answers to such questions from the Services Department submitted before 2015.

The Services Department takes care of transfers, postings, and appointments of the employees of the elected government of Delhi and under the Constitution, it is answerable to the House like other departments, Birla asserted.

