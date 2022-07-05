EAM Jaishankar to visit Indonesia on July 7 to attend G20 foreign ministers' meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to join his counterparts from China, Russia, the US and other member nations of the G20 grouping at a meeting in Indonesia this week which is set to discuss the Ukraine conflict that has fuelled a global food and energy crisis.

There is no official word on whether Jaishankar, during his two-day visit to Bali beginning Thursday (July 7), will hold any bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

''External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on July 7 and 8 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM),'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Indonesia is holding the meeting in its capacity as its current chair.

The G20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The MEA said Jaishankar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states.

''At the FMM, participating foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security,'' the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar's participation in the meeting will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. ''As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance. We are currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency, and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes, during our Presidency,'' the MEA said.

The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among its member states, with the country that holds the presidency working together with its predecessor and successor, also known as Troika.

Italy held the G20 Presidency in 2021 while Indonesia is playing the role in 2022 and India will assume the charge in 2023. Italy, Indonesia and India are the troika countries at present. There have been debates about Russia's participation at the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia in view of its attacks on Ukraine. Several Western powers have pitched for not allowing Russia to participate in the summit. The members of G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

