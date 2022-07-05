Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based KTF operatives among 4 charge-sheeted by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday.

In the charge sheet filed in a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday, the federal agency said the Canada-based accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill the priest to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

The priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, was shot at Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur in Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh alias ''Sona'' on the directions of Canada-based accused Arshdeep Singh alias ''Prabh'' and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the official said.

The priest was seriously injured in the attack.

The case was first registered at Phillaur police station on January 31 last year and re-registered by the NIA on October 8, the official said.

The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the NIA said.

