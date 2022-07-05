Left Menu

Nagpur: Two sisters die after complaining of throat pain, food poisoning suspected

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:07 IST
A 6-year-old girl and her 2-year-old sister died from suspected food poisoning in Patansaongi village in Nagpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Sakshi Meena and her younger sister Radhika complained of throat pain on Monday night after dinner and were found unresponsive on Tuesday morning, a Saoner police station official said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said, adding that food samples had been sent for testing.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.

