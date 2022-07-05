4-year-old girl beaten to death by parents

A four-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her parents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for not showing any interest in studies, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 29 but it came to light on Tuesday after the body of the girl was recovered from bushes beside the railway track in Galudih, about 40 km from here, the officer said.

The parents of the girl Uttam Maity, 27, and Anjana Mahato, 26, both labourers were arrested and a case registered in this connection, the officer said.

The couple told police that despite repeated pleas, their younger daughter was not showing any interest in studies.

In a fit of rage, they had tied her hands and beaten her. They then rushed her to Sadar Hospital in Khasmahal but she died on way, the police officer said.

They then boarded a train from Salgajhuri station and got down at Galudih station, where they dumped the body in the bushes beside rail track and went to some other place.

After a week, when they returned home in Barigora on Tuesday, the neighbours asked about their daughter but did not get any satisfactory reply.

Suspecting something foul, the neibhours informed police and the accused broke down in course of interrogation and narrated the incident, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)