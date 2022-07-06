Left Menu

U.S. calls on G20 to press Russia to reopen sea lanes for grain delivery

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 02:54 IST
Food and energy security will figure prominently in a meeting of G20 foreign minister in Bali this week and the group's members should insist that Russia support U.N. efforts to reopen sea lanes blocked by Moscow's war in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Ramin Toloui, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, told reporters that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise energy security in the main G20 ministers' session on Friday and in bilateral meetings.

"G20 countries should hold Russia accountable and insist that it support ongoing U.N. efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery," he said.

