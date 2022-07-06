Left Menu

Constant efforts on healthcare push MMR, IMR down in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With constant thrust on healthcare by the Telangana government, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rates (IMR) have considerably gone down during the past seven years.

According to official figures, the MMR has dropped to 56 (national average 103) from 92 in 2014 and IMR shrunk to 23 (national average (32) as against 39 in 2015.

Deliveries in hospitals have gone up to 97 per cent from 91 per cent in 2014 while the child births in government hospitals recorded a whopping jump to 56 per cent against 30 per cent in 2014.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the state government has been providing nutritious food to pregnant and mother-to-newborn through 35,700 Anganwadi centres from January 2015 under Arogya Lakshmi Scheme.

As many as 4.72 lakh women and 17.63 children under age six are benefitted through the scheme.

The state government has considerably increased the honorarium to Anganwadi teachers.

