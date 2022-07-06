MP: Two boys drown in pond in Damoh district

Two boys drowned in a pond while they were out playing in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the children, aged six and nine years, were found floating in a pond at Manguwa Mangarh village under Nohata police station limits on Tuesday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The boys had left their homes to play in the afternoon, but didn't return till late evening, following which their families started looking for them and subsequently found their clothes near the pond, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he added.

