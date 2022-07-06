UK Conservative lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

Conservative Party lawmaker Chris Skidmore submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as the British leader faces intensifying calls to quit.

Skidmore called for changes to the Conservative Party's regulations in order to call for another confidence vote in the prime minister: "It is vital therefore that the 1922 must urgently reconsider the rules that prevent a new vote of no confidence from taking place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)