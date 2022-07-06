AIADMK GC meet: HC adjourns hearing on OPS' plea

The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into a plea by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) seeking to stall the party's July 11 General Council meeting.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy posted the matter for Thursday, for want of the Supreme Court order copy over a related case.

The apex court had earlier in the day stayed an HC order which restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the June 23 AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party. The general counsel is the party's highest decision-making body.

OPS had earlier filed a civil suit in the HC requesting the court to pass an order of ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents, including Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) from convening the GC meet on an anonymous notice dated July 1, 2022, pending disposal of the suit.

In a fallout of the single leadership demand in the party, the dominant EPS faction has said Panneerselvam ceased to be the Coordinator and the former the joint coordinator following the June 23 general council meet. The EPS faction has also summoned the next GC on July 11, ostensibly to elect Palaniswami as the single leader that day.

Convening that meet is illegal and in contravention to the bye-laws of the party, surreptitiously maneuvered by respondents including Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain, Panneerselvam had said in his plea.

