Europol says 39 arrested in action against Channel migrant smuggling

Thirty-nine people have been arrested in France, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as part of a coordinated action against migrant smuggling across the Channel, international police agency Europol said on Wednesday.

It said the arrests targeted one of the most active criminal networks smuggling people across the Channel from France to Britain in small boats. Police also seized over 1,200 life-jackets, some 150 rubber boats and around 50 engines as well as tens of thousands of euros in cash, firearms and drugs, Europol said.

