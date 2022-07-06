Left Menu

EU antitrust watchdog raids online food, groceries delivery companies

The European Union's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it raided several online food and groceries delivery companies in two EU countries, on concerns that they may be taking part in a cartel.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:30 IST
EU antitrust watchdog raids online food, groceries delivery companies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it raided several online food and groceries delivery companies in two EU countries, on concerns that they may be taking part in a cartel. The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, did not name the companies nor the countries.

"The investigation concerns an alleged agreement or concerted practice to share national markets for the online ordering and delivery of food, groceries and other consumer goods in the European Union," the EU antitrust agency said in a statement. Companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022