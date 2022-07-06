NGO claims 'crucification' by Kerala govt, sacks Swapna Suresh

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has been terminated from her job in an NGO with alleged RSS links, alleging that the Kerala government was ''crucifying'' the organisation for providing her employment.

Palakkad-based HRDS, in a statement issued to the media, said even though Suresh has been terminated from her current post as Director of Women Empowerment and CSR, she will be retained as the Chairperson of its Women Empowerment Advisory Committee, which is a position without any salary.

High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) said it has decided to annul the appointment of Suresh after considering the allegation of the CM in the state Assembly that the NGO was protecting the gold smuggling case accused.

On June 28, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a reply to an adjournment motion in the assembly, had said that Suresh was supported by an organisation affiliated with RSS.

The NGO pointed out that the ''co-accused in the case'' and former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, M Sivasankar was allowed to join service. ''We hope that the government which crucifies the HRDS for employing an accused in the gold smuggling case, will dismiss Sivasankar, who is a co-accused in the case, from service,'' it said in a release.

Suresh was appointed as Director, Women Empowerment and CSR of HRDS on February 18.

The NGO alleged that the police, vigilance, crime branch and other law enforcement agencies were frequenting its offices and questioning its staff.

''Even though we have terminated her from the post, after considering her request to work with the organisation for free of cost, we have decided to appoint her as the chairperson of the women empowerment committee. The organisation does not give any salary to those who are in chairperson/chairman posts,'' HRDS said in the statement.

In the termination letter, it said the Kerala government was completely against the organisation by all means..'' However, there was no immediate reaction from the state government.

The Kerala State Commission for SC/STs had earlier initiated proceedings against the NGO over complaints that they constructed 'uninhabitable houses' for Adivasis in Attappadi and elsewhere.

Suresh was released from jail a few months ago after securing bail following her arrest by central agencies in July 2020 in connection with the case of smuggling gold through diplomatic channels.

The gold smuggling case relates to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. The consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

