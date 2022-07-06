Lt Governor pays homage to statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan paid homage to a statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram here on his 36th death anniversary on Wednesday. Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka and the Government Whip A K D Arumugam were among those who paid homage.

Jagjivan Ram established the first Krishi Vigyan Kendra (farm science center) in the country in 1974 when he was Union Agriculture Minister. The country came to have such kendras subsequently after the one set up here as a pilot project. The kendra has since been named as Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

