Russia not allowed to use G20 meeting as platform, says German foreign minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:23 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of her trip to Indonesia that Russia must not be allowed to use the G20 meeting this week as a platform given its war in Ukraine.

"It is in the interest of us all to ensure that international law is respected and adhered to. That is the common denominator," said Baerbock in a statement on Wednesday.

"And it is also the reason why we will not simply stand aside and allow Russia to use the meeting as a platform."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

