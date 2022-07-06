Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat with focus on Fed meeting minutes

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat with focus on Fed meeting minutes

Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month for clues on the health of the economy and the pace of interest rate hikes to combat high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.52 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,957.30.The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02%, at 3,831.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 15.66 points, or 0.14%, to 11,337.90 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022