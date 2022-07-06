Five-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Phulbani, one arrested

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Odisha's Phulbani district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had dragged the child from her neighbourhood in a village in G Udayagiri Police Station area on Sunday on the pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her in a room, an officer said.

He was arrested and booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Indian Penal Code, G Udayagiri Inspector Rebati Sabar said.

The child was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. The Child Welfare Committee is examining the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)