Doordash's Wolt says not involved in EU antitrust raids

U.S. food delivery firm Doordash's Wolt has not been raided by EU antitrust regulators, a Wolt spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission said it had raided several online food and grocery delivery firms in two EU countries over concerns that they may be in a cartel, but did not name the companies involved or the countries.

