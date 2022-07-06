Two UKNA militants arrested in Manipur

Two militants belonging to the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) outfit have been nabbed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in Tuibong area and nabbed the duo on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.

A car was seized from their possession, he said, adding that a case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station and further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)