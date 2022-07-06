Two UKNA militants arrested in Manipur
PTI | Imphal | 06-07-2022
Two militants belonging to the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) outfit have been nabbed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in Tuibong area and nabbed the duo on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.
A car was seized from their possession, he said, adding that a case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station and further investigation was underway.
