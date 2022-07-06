Left Menu

Mumbai cops arrest Nigerian with 80 gm cocaine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:32 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian with 80 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh in suburban Santacruz, police said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Bandra unit of the ANC nabbed Chukwuma Ogbonna Nwaeke during patrolling near the new Air India Colony on Friday night, an official said.

Nwaeke, who was moving suspiciously in the area, started running after seeing the police vehicle. He was nabbed after a chase, the official said.

He was carrying a bag containing cocaine, he said.

Police suspect that he is a member of an international drug syndicate involved in smuggling of cocaine and mephedrone, the official said, adding that a few more Nigerian nationals are involved in the racket.

Nwaeke has a criminal past with one case pending against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sakinaka police station in 2014, he said.

