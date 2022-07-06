Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting intends to plead not guilty- Fox affiliate
06-07-2022
The man accused of spraying gunfire into a July Fourth parade from a Chicago-area rooftop intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges, a Fox affiliate reported on Wednesday, citing the suspect's lawyer.
The 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday to face seven first-degree murder charges from the Highland Park mass shooting that killed seven and injured dozens.
