Maha: 13 swords seized from house in Gondia; one held

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:17 IST
A 51-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of 13 swords in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday raided the house of Khemlal Budhulal Maskare in Nilagondi village under Dawnivada police station and recovered 13 swords from the premises, Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said. Maskare had possessed the swords without permit, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered with Dawnivada police station.

