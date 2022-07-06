Two fresh Lashker recruits surrender in Kulgam as parents appeal

Fervent appeals by the hapless parents of two young men recently recruited by the Lashker-e-Taiba terror group bore fruit Wednesday as they surrendered before the security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district along with arms and ammunition. The two -- Nadeem Abbas Bhat and Kafeel Mir -- aged 18 and 19, had joined the banned LeT just a fortnight ago, a senior official said. Bhat was a resident of Reshipura and Mir was from Mirpura in Qaimoh area in South kashmir, he said. Acting on intelligence inputs, the army and police laid down a cordon at Hadigam area around a secluded house where the forces believed the two terrorists were hiding. There was a brief exchange of fire post-midnight and the security forces strengthened the cordon around the house. A senior army official said that by 2 AM, it was clear that the two holed-up terrorists were rookies, encouraging the troops on the ground to ascertain the identity and look for their family members.

A complete ceasefire was ensured by 2.30 am to enable their parents to come from their homes and make an appeal to their sons to surrender. The parents, properly covered by the army jawans for their security, made appeals through public address systems asking them to surrender, and assuring them they would not be harmed ''The continuous pleadings of the parents finally did have results as both walked out and surrendered before the security forces,'' a senior army official said. Srinagar-based Defence PRO Colonel Emron Musavi said after it was ascertained that both the terrorists were newly-recruited locals and that their families were desperate to get them back, the security forces showed restraint, not engaging them in a gunbattle despite being under fire. ''The terrorists were kept confined in the house with utmost restraint displayed by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The families of both terrorists were brought to the encounter site to appeal for surrendering.

''Repeated appeals were made by the parents and security forces till the morning. Both terrorists finally surrendered by laying down their arms. They were subsequently handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police. Warlike stores were also recovered from their possession,'' the PRO said. ''These youngsters were brainwashed and tasked with carrying out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of the LeT and the ISI. Security forces remain committed to encouraging misguided youngsters to lay down arms and facilitating their return from the path of terrorism,'' Colonel Musavi said.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti lauded the security forces and the two terrorists' family members, who persuaded the ultras to lay down arms and surrender.

She said such efforts should continue in order to give a second chance to those youngsters who have joined terror ranks.

''Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families and the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives,'' the PDP president said in a tweet. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said many lives can be saved if every parent appeals to their children, who have joined terror ranks, to shun the path of violence.

''If every parent #appeal to their #terrorist sons to shun the path of #violence, whether they are trapped during live #encounters or have joined the #terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today's encounter two lives were saved,'' the IGP wrote on Twitter.

